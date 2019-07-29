Mansfield Town management team outline their hopes at fans' forum

Mansfield Town boss John Dempster has been talking about his hopes for the new campaign at a specially-arranged fans' forum.

Dempster and his assistant Lee Glover appeared in front of fans at the One Call Stadium to discuss their tenure so far and answer questions from supporters on the upcoming season.

Among the topics discussed were the Stags' pre-season tour, which Dempster felt delighted with both in regard to on and off the pitch, plus transfer news with the Stags boss not expecting any further incomings before the season opener this weekend.

Glover spoke about his time playing under Brian Clough, while the duo both spoke in glowing terms about their pride in having taken the job on at Mansfield and also praised the supporters, with those in attendance impressed by what the duo had to say throughout the evening.

For more on what was said by Dempster and Glover during the forum, including a video summary from the Chad's Mark Duffy, see www.chad.co.uk throughout Tuesday.

Stags begin the new Sky Bet League Two season with a trip to Newport County on Saturday.