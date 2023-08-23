News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Mansfield Town make Stockport County clash all-ticket

Mansfield Town have made Saturday's home clash with Stockport County all-ticket for home supporters.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 13:52 BST- 1 min read

Stags have made an attractive unbeaten start to the campaign, despite horrendous early injury issues, and face a Stockport side expected to be up there in the final reckoning after losing last season's play-off final.

In order to maximise the capacity of One Call Stadium, the decision to transfer to all-ticket means that tickets cannot be purchased on the day of the game but allows approximately 700 additional tickets to be made available for home supporters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Supporters will be able to collect their tickets on the day of the game, however, purchases need to be completed in person at the ticket office or via telephone (01623 482 482, option 1) by 5pm on Friday.

MANSFIELD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: A general view of One Call Stadium prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Mansfield Town and Northampton Town at One Call Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Mansfield, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)MANSFIELD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: A general view of One Call Stadium prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Mansfield Town and Northampton Town at One Call Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Mansfield, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
MANSFIELD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: A general view of One Call Stadium prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Mansfield Town and Northampton Town at One Call Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Mansfield, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Most Popular

Tickets are available to purchase online via www.stagstickets.co.uk until midnight on Friday 25 August.

The decision to transfer to all-ticket applies to home supporters only.

Moreover, with a high demand for tickets this weekend, the club is eager to ensure that as many people as possible can enjoy Saturday’s match.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With this in mind, the club is asking season ticket holders who are unable to attend this weekend’s game to consider donating their seat back to the club for this match.

Season ticket holders can do so by e-mailing their name, stand, block and seat to [email protected]

Supporters are reminded that One Call Stadium operates an allocated seating policy.

Supporters therefore must be seated in accordance to the seat issued on their purchased match ticket.

Related topics:SupportersStagsSeason ticket holdersTickets