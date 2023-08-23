Stags have made an attractive unbeaten start to the campaign, despite horrendous early injury issues, and face a Stockport side expected to be up there in the final reckoning after losing last season's play-off final.

In order to maximise the capacity of One Call Stadium, the decision to transfer to all-ticket means that tickets cannot be purchased on the day of the game but allows approximately 700 additional tickets to be made available for home supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters will be able to collect their tickets on the day of the game, however, purchases need to be completed in person at the ticket office or via telephone (01623 482 482, option 1) by 5pm on Friday.

MANSFIELD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: A general view of One Call Stadium prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Mansfield Town and Northampton Town at One Call Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Mansfield, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Tickets are available to purchase online via www.stagstickets.co.uk until midnight on Friday 25 August.

The decision to transfer to all-ticket applies to home supporters only.

Moreover, with a high demand for tickets this weekend, the club is eager to ensure that as many people as possible can enjoy Saturday’s match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With this in mind, the club is asking season ticket holders who are unable to attend this weekend’s game to consider donating their seat back to the club for this match.

Season ticket holders can do so by e-mailing their name, stand, block and seat to [email protected]

Supporters are reminded that One Call Stadium operates an allocated seating policy.