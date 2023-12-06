Mansfield Town make next two home games against MK Dons and Grimsby Town all-ticket

Mansfield Town’s big Sky Bet League Two encounters at home to MK Dons on Saturday and Grimsby Town on Boxing Day have now been made all-ticket.

A general view of Mansfield Town's One Call Stadium (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

With big crowds expected, in order to maximise the capacity of One Call Stadium, this decision means that tickets cannot be purchased on the day of the games but allows approximately 700 additional tickets to be made available for home supporters.

Supporters will be able to collect their tickets on the day of the MK Dons and Grimsby matches, however, purchases need to be completed in person at the ticket office or via telephone (01623 482 482, option 1) by 5pm this Friday for MK Dons and by 5pm on Friday, 22nd December for the Grimsby fixture.

Tickets are available to purchase online via www.stagstickets.co.uk until midnight on Friday (MK Dons) and midnight on Christmas Day (Grimsby).

The decision to transfer to all-ticket applies to home supporters only.

Moreover, because of the anticipated number of away supporters, the North Stand will only be available for visiting supporters.

With a high demand for tickets, the club is eager to ensure that as many people as possible can enjoy Mansfield’s two upcoming home encounters.

With this in mind, the club is asking season ticket holders who are unable to attend one – or both – of the two aforementioned fixtures to consider donating their seat back to the club for the matches they cannot make.

Season ticket holders can do so by e-mailing their name, stand, block and seat to [email protected]