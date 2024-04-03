Mansfield Town make last four home games of promotion chase all-ticket affairs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a fascinating finale at One Call Stadium, Stags face Crawley Town this Saturday followed by the visits of Forest Green Rovers (Tuesday), Accrington Stanley (Tuesday, 16 April) and Gillingham (Saturday, 20 April).

In order to maximise the capacity of One Call Stadium, the decision to transfer to all-ticket means that tickets cannot be purchased on the day of the aforementioned games, but allows around 700 additional tickets to be made available for home supporters for each fixture.

For all four remaining home matches, tickets are available to purchase online now via www.stagstickets.co.uk

Last four home games now to be all-ticket.

Supporters will be able to collect their tickets on the day of the matches, however, purchases need to be completed in person at the ticket office or via telephone (01623 482 482, option 1) by the following dates and times:Crawley Town – 5pm on Friday, 5 thApril at the ticket office (or midnight online)Forest Green – 5pm on Monday, 8 thApril at the ticket office (or midnight online)Accrington – 5pm on Monday, 15 April at the ticket office (or midnight online)Gillingham – 5pm on Friday, 19 April at the ticket office (or midnight online)

The decision to transfer to all-ticket applies to home supporters only.

The club has also confirmed that blocks A and B of the North Stand will be available to Stags’ supporters in all of the above games.

Due to the logistics involved, the transferring of current season ticket holders from either the Quarry Lane Stand or Ian Greaves Stand to the North Stand cannot be facilitated.

Supporters who acquire tickets in the North Stand for games against Crawley, Forest Green and Accrington should enter One Call Stadium via turnstiles 11 and 12 at the rear of the North Stand.

Exit after full-time will be via the Ian Greaves Lower Tier. Arrangements for the Gillingham fixture will be confirmed in due course.

Home supporters in the North Stand will have access to portable toilets as well as an additional refreshment kiosk.

Alcohol will not be available, however, home supporters in the North Stand can access the kiosks in the Ian Greaves lower tier and in the Fan Zone area outside Sandy’s Bar & Kitchen at half-time.

To segregate home and away supporters, netting will separate the seating areas while barriers will be in place at the rear of the stand.

In each of the four games, the gate in between the Ian Greaves Stand and North Stand will be closed 20 minutes before scheduled full-time and therefore, exiting the stadium via Portland Retail Park for home supporters will not be accessible.