News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

Mansfield Town make Bradford City visit all ticket

Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League Two mouthwatering home clash with rivals Bradford City on Saturday has been made all-ticket (3pm kick-off).
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 30th Aug 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read

This also happened last week for the visit of Stockport County.

In order to maximise the capacity of One Call Stadium, the decision to transfer to all-ticket means that tickets cannot be purchased on the day of the game but allows approximately 700 additional tickets to be made available for home supporters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Supporters will be able to collect their tickets on the day of the game, however, purchases need to be completed in person at the ticket office or via telephone (01623 482 482, option 1) by 5pm on Friday.

MANSFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 26: A view outside of the One Call Stadium, home of Mansfield Town FC before the Sky Bet League Two match between Mansfield Town and Torquay United at One Call Stadium on April 26, 2014 in Mansfield, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)MANSFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 26: A view outside of the One Call Stadium, home of Mansfield Town FC before the Sky Bet League Two match between Mansfield Town and Torquay United at One Call Stadium on April 26, 2014 in Mansfield, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)
MANSFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 26: A view outside of the One Call Stadium, home of Mansfield Town FC before the Sky Bet League Two match between Mansfield Town and Torquay United at One Call Stadium on April 26, 2014 in Mansfield, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)
Most Popular

Tickets are available to purchase online via www.stagstickets.co.uk until midnight on Friday 01 September.

The decision to transfer to all-ticket applies to home supporters only.

Moreover, with a high demand for tickets this weekend, the club is eager to ensure that as many people as possible can enjoy Saturday’s match. With this in mind, the club kindly asks season ticket holders who are unable to attend this weekend’s game to consider donating their seat back to the club for this match.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Season ticket holders can do so by e-mailing their name, stand, block and seat to [email protected]

Supporters are reminded that One Call Stadium operates an allocated seating policy.

Supporters therefore must be seated in accordance to the seat issued on their purchased match ticket.

Related topics:Bradford CitySupportersSeason ticket holdersTickets