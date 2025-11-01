Mansfield Town made to work hard for FA Cup progress in five-goal thriller against Harrogate Town

Mansfield Town made heavy work of their FA Cup tie at home to bogey side Harrogate Town before a George Maris brace sealed a 3-2 win and a place in the second round draw.

Stags dominated throughout against their plucky League Two visitors.

But Harrogate defended well and twice came from behind in an exciting second half before Maris finally saw them off.

Regan Hendry had netted after just three minutes to give Stags the perfect start.

Stags celebrate an early goal during the Emirates FA Cup first round match against Harrogate Town AFC at the One Call Stadium, 01 Nov2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

But Harrogate were not about to roll over and surrender and dug in deep in a half in which they had little possession but prevented further damage as Stags squandered several chances to go further ahead.

And Mansfield also lost scorer Hendry to injury in first half added time.

Against the run of play the visitors were suddenly level on 56 minutes with an excellent rising strike by Stephen Duke-McKenna.

But Mansfield were ahead again on 67 minutes as George Maris saw his 20-yard shot fly over the keeper thanks to a deflection.

Action during the Emirates FA Cup first round match against Harrogate Town AFC at the One Call Stadium, 01 Nov2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Still the Sulphurites were not done and Anthony O'Connor headed them level from an 80th minute corner only to see Maris strike home a calm finish from 12 yards to make it 3-2 and in added time almost completed a hat-trick as he claimed man of the match.

The Stags side showed two changes as Gardner and Hendry came in for Evans and Tyler Roberts.

The afternoon began in sombre fashion with the traditional annual Remembrance Day tribute.

But the home fans were in full cry within three minutes of kick off as McLaughlin got down the left and crossed low for the incoming Hendry to sweep home a first time finish from six yards and give Mansfield an early advantage.

Remembrance Day marked before the Emirates FA Cup first round match against Harrogate Town AFC at the One Call Stadium, 01 Nov2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Roberts confidently punched away a Duke-McKenna free kick soon after.

Moriah-Welsh had a chance to double the home advantage on 12 minutes as a low cross from Knoyle found him 15 yards out but he failed to get a good contact and bundled his finish wide.

A minute later, Hendry set up Oates to his left and his attempt to fire beyond Oxley into the far corner saw the keeper save well to his left and MoriahWelsh then sent the loose ball over the bar with his follow-up.

McDonnell was booked for going in late on Evans on 22 minutes.

Action during the Emirates FA Cup first round match against Harrogate Town AFC at the One Call Stadium, 01 Nov2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Stags dominated possession for a lengthy spell but the Sulphurites held their shape well.

On 35 minutes Knoyle crossed from the right and Oates met it on the volley from eight yard but was stretching and the ball flew over.

Five minutes later Lewis sent a corner to the far post where McDonnell headed just wide.

In the single added minute at the end of the half Hendry went down after a challenge and Stags ended the half a man down as he limped towards the tunnel to be assessed.

Unable to continue he was replaced by Maris while the booked McDonnell was replaced by Reed, only just back from injury himself.

Within nine minutes Bowery had taken over from Gardner.

Action during the Emirates FA Cup first round match against Harrogate Town AFC at the One Call Stadium, 01 Nov2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

A Slater free kick for Harrogate on the restart was headed over by Faulkner.

But on 56 minutes the visitors were level out of the blue as Muldoon chased the ball down the left and pulled back an inviting pass for Duke-McKenna to lash into the top left corner from 15 yards.

Suddenly the visitors' confidence was lifted and they began to press though Tayor was miles over with a free kick from distance.

But Mansfield were back ahead with a bit of fortune on 67 minutes.

Reed's ambitious forward pass reached Bowery but ran off him towards Maris 20 yards out. Faulkner went to make the block but saw the ball deflect up and over the helpless keeper.

There were big cheers on 69 minutes as Akins replaced Oates for only his second outing since his well publicised spell in jail.

Slater tried to catch Stags napping with a 35 yard free kick as he curled low round the wall instead of hoisting it in, but Roberts was ready and got down to make the save.

At the other end, Lewis jinked inside his man to make a clear shooting chance but curled a poor finish well wide of the far post.

Then Moriah-Welsh burst into the left of the box but was well over in the end.

Roberts helped a Smith corner over the bar as it curled towards goal on 80 minutes.

But from the second corner Harrogate were again level as Smith floated it in and O'Connor rose well to power home his header.

Three minutes later and a good Stags move on the edge of the box saw Moriah-Welsh play a cutting ball across the area to an unmarked Maris who stroked the ball into the bottom left corner from 12 yards.

Five minutes were added and Slater fired into the home sidenetting in the first of them.

As Harrogate pressed Stags caught them o the break and, two on one, Moroah-Welsh squared for Maris to complete his hat-trick only to fire straight at Oxley.

STAGS: Roberts, Knoyle, Oshilaja, Blake-Tracy, McLaughlin (Sweeney 84), McDonnell (Reed HT), Lewis, Moriah-Welsh, Hendry (Maris HT), Gardner (Bowery 54), Oates (Akins 69). SUBS NOT USED: Mason, McAdam, Dickov, Dwyer.

HARROGATE: Oxey, Asare, Slater, Evans, Morris, Duke-McKenna, O'Connor, Muldoon (McCoulsky 72), Faulkner, Taylor, Smith. SUBS NOT USED: Belshaw, Bradbury, Burrell, Sutton, Cursons Fox, Gibson. REFEREE: Wayne Cartmel.

ATTENDANCE: 3,301 (155 away).