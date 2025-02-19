Alfie Kilgour - struggling with form after injury.

Mansfield Town defender Alfie Kilgour was left out of the squad this week as the club try to manage his return from long term injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But with injuries mounting to defenders he could find himself pushed back into action very quickly.

The centre half has struggled to recapture his form after rupturing his Achilles tendon in August 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been such an up and down 18 months or so for Alfie, probably longer, doing his Achilles twice in that period,” said manager Nigel Clough.

“He'd just got the boot off and it went again, needed a fresh operation and you start from scratch.

“He came back and did well but you are bound to have a bit of a dip.

“Things happened in January where there was a chance of him going somewhere, which I think personally would have suited him. That didn't quite happen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since his return in October Kilgour has found it tough and Clough said: “Alfie did cost us a goal or two at Cambridge.

“Since that initial high of coming back he has struggled a little bit and we are not in the position where we can put him out there every single week when you're making mistakes so he gets through it and plays regularly.

“He will stay in and around the squad and we will continue to look after him as best we can.

“I think he will play a part between now and the end of the season.

“He has come back and we are in a league above too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With all the circumstances mounted up it can have an quite significant effect on your mental health.

“We will stick with him, keep supporting him the best we can, the same as we would any player with Rhys Oates going through something similar.”