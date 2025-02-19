Mansfield Town looking after Kilgour as he struggles on return from long term injury
But with injuries mounting to defenders he could find himself pushed back into action very quickly.
The centre half has struggled to recapture his form after rupturing his Achilles tendon in August 2023.
“It has been such an up and down 18 months or so for Alfie, probably longer, doing his Achilles twice in that period,” said manager Nigel Clough.
“He'd just got the boot off and it went again, needed a fresh operation and you start from scratch.
“He came back and did well but you are bound to have a bit of a dip.
“Things happened in January where there was a chance of him going somewhere, which I think personally would have suited him. That didn't quite happen.”
Since his return in October Kilgour has found it tough and Clough said: “Alfie did cost us a goal or two at Cambridge.
“Since that initial high of coming back he has struggled a little bit and we are not in the position where we can put him out there every single week when you're making mistakes so he gets through it and plays regularly.
“He will stay in and around the squad and we will continue to look after him as best we can.
“I think he will play a part between now and the end of the season.
“He has come back and we are in a league above too.
“With all the circumstances mounted up it can have an quite significant effect on your mental health.
“We will stick with him, keep supporting him the best we can, the same as we would any player with Rhys Oates going through something similar.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.