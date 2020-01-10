Mansfield Town look to improve home form when Forest Green Rovers visit One Call Stadium

Mansfield Town will hope to capitalise on Forest Green Rovers' recent failings as the Stags seek to finally halt their dire home form on Saturday.

Fading Rovers have only won once in their last 10 games, but Mansfield have only won twice at home all season.

Mal Benning has a shot on goal in Stags' last home match v Grimsby. Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

Assistant manager Joe Dunne said: “Forest Green are a club that have been playing very well at this level for a few seasons now, getting close to promotions over the last couple of seasons.

“They have an astute manager with astute players and will be tough opponents.

“We will do our due diligence as we always do and, being another home game, it's important we put in a type of performance and limit the one or two errors that are costing us goals at the moment.

“Overall we are confident with the chances we're creating and we feel there are more goals within our team.

“Their brand of football is something they have been playing for a while now and their manager played at his previous clubs.

“But we have to worry about ourselves and take care of our house. We need to make sure we are ready for whatever the opposition throw at us.”

In comparison to last season, at this stage, Forest Green are in a slightly worst position.

However, they are still in the play-off positions, and only three points off the top three automatic promotion spots.

Last season, the problems were spread all over the pitch, but this season, it’s just their form in front of goal that has let the team down.

Rovers can create chances, but they have had nobody who can finish them off.

This is something that boss Mark Cooper has tried to address, bringing in two forwards in Jevani Brown and Josh March.

Their realistic summer aspirations were to fight for the automatic promotion spots.

With the start of the season that Rovers had, those aspirations looked well and truly realistic but they had a terrible December and now it’s looking a taller order.

Rovers are hoping that Joseph Mills will be back for the trip to Mansfield.

Mills is the side’s top goalscorer and captain and has been a huge miss.

Jevani Brown will be expected to start for a second successive game.