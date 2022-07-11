Stags have just returned from a five-day training camp in Scotland and, in sweltering heat at Cannon Park, Clough gave everyone he had available 45 minutes of action in the 3-5-2 formation.

“We are just going to look at one or two things in the next few friendlies and see which one settles,” he said.

“We have thought about it for a while and we think we've got the players to carry it out, so it's something we'll have a look at, see what the players think and how we fare.

Stags at Retford on Saturday for their first friendly. Pictures by Chris Holloway.

“I think we have got ideal wing backs in the players we've got and I think the centre halves we've got can adapt to it as well – Oli Hawkins is perfect in the middle of a three. And it gets us two up top which is important as well.

“Nothing is set in stone and last season we changed formation three times in a half at times so players have to be adaptable and versatile.

“It might have to change because of the opposition or us not being good enough at certain times. As always we will be pretty flexible.”

With James Perch, Elliott Hewitt and Keiran Wallace all sidelined with knocks picked up in Scotland, Stags also lost Curtis Davies and Kellan Gordon on Saturday, though Gordon should be fit for tomorrow night's game at Matlock Town.

Stephen Quinn nets for Stags at Retford.

“It was a good 45 minutes work for most of the lads, especially in the heat, “ said Clough.

“I am not interested in the score – it's all about getting through the game and the next couple of weeks without any injuries.

“We did pick up a couple of knocks in Curtis Davies, who got a whack on his ankle, and Kel, who unfortunately just rolled us. Hopefully Kel will be all right for Tuesday. Apart from that it's a clean bill of health from the game we hope.

“Everywhere is rock hard at the moment – your garden, parks. They have been watering all week but such is the weather at the moment, we are going to have to get used to it for the next few weeks.”

He added: “The lads are in good spirits after a few days in Scotland. Everything was good up there, especially the food. I think it was an ideal few days and we would go there again.”

New loan signing from Forest, Will Swann, made a decent debut at Matlock, Clough saying: “I think he did very well. It was his first time meeting everybody, turning up at quarter to two today!

“I thought his movement was excellent and you could see straight away it was from a higher level

“We just have to make sure we see those runs that he makes. I thought he looked unselfish and sharp at times and I am looking forward to working with him.

“He is a little bit ahead of the other lads on fitness as he has already been back a couple of weeks and had 45 minutes with Forest. But he needs some games.

“We have Lucas Akins and Rhys Oates that we class as our main strikers but he will reinforce that department - as we have seen already. after 10 days we have injuries.

“So he will get opportunities this season.

“The most important thing is that he feels comfortable. He went out to Port Vale on loan and the manager that signed him left soon afterwards, so he didn't get many opportunities.

“I think he is about ready for some league football.”

On other signings, he said: “We are making some progress, albeit it quite slow, on the goalkeeper and, hopefully, another striker.

“We are still hoping to get the loan in as well but we'll see how it goes this week.”

New goalkeeper Scott Flinders and midfielder Hiram Boateng also completed their first 45 minutes for the club on Saturday as five goals in the first half, along with a Rhys Oates’ strike in the second, ensured a positive start.

With 10 minutes played, Stags took the lead through Lucas Akins when he arrived at the back post to head home an inviting cross from Jordan Bowery.

Bowery added a second on 26 minutes, following up after a Boateng effort was blocked, before James Gale tucked away a third from Swann's low cross on 30 minutes.

A fine Boateng pass sent Stephen Quinn away for the fourth a minute later and soon after Bowery put away a Boateng cross for number five.

The second half saw a fresh team for Mansfield as Clough made nine changes and, within six minutes, a terrific ball from Ollie Clarke saw Oates bring the ball down superbly before sidefooting into the open goal.

Gordon limped off the pitch six minutes from time after a challenge as Mansfield shuffled the pack to deal with having to finish the game a man short.

STAGS: Flinders (Mason 46), Cooper, O’Toole (Hawkins 46), McLaughlin (Collins 46), Akins (Gordon 46), Boateng (Lapslie 46), Davies (Maris 46), Quinn (Clarke 46), Bowery (Law 46), Gale (Deakin 66), Swan (Oates 46).

RETFORD: Crosby, Ludlam, White, Booth, Fieldsend, Turner (L. Thompson), Mylnarski, Priestnall (K. Thompson), Baird (Morton), Frost, Smith. UNUSED SUBS: Holmes, Earnshaw.

REFEREE: Lee Hible.