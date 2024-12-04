Mansfield Town loan success was a career turning point for Preston North End star Ben Whiteman

Ben Whiteman is enjoying his career as a Championship footballer with Preston North End – but admits it was a fine loan spell at Mansfield Town that proved to be the turning point in his career.

The 28-year-old had been released by Manchester United at the age of 16 but was picked up by Sheffield United where he graduated through to a first team call by first team boss Nigel Clough, now the manager of Mansfield, in 2014.

But his Blades career stalled and he was taken on loan by then Stags manager Steve Evans in 2016/17.

Since that successful half-season, scoring seven goals in 23 appearances, his career has blossomed, first at then League One Doncaster Rovers, then Preston.

“My time at Mansfield was really positive,” he said. “Looking at that time in my career, it was a make-or-break moment – I had a year left at Sheffield United and I wasn’t really playing.

“I didn’t really play in the first four or five months at Sheffield United, so I had to go out and play football.

“I was really fortunate that Steve Evans took that punt on me at the time, and it worked.

“It was a massive time in my career, and you probably don’t realise how big it was at the time, but looking back now it really was make-or-break. I had to go out on loan and prove myself and Steve took a gamble on me, which I’m really grateful for, and I loved my time there.

“It was a great dressing room to be involved in and was my first taste of being a proper professional footballer, playing week-in week-out, and I enjoyed it.”

Whiteman still keeps tabs on Mansfield's fortunes and said: “I always keep an eye out on every club I played for.

“Mansfield are doing really well in League One at the minute, under a manager who gave me my debut. I really loved my time there and I can’t speak highly enough about the club.”

Whiteman also enjoyed those early years working under Clough at Bramall Lane.

“It was really positive,” he said. “Nigel had a good impact on the youth team and came to every game. It was really good for the youth players.

“I’ve play against Nigel’s teams a lot now in my career and I always try to stay behind and speak to him after – I can’t speak highly enough about him. He was a great character to work with.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​