Mansfield Town loan star Nathan Bishop linked with move to promoted Exeter City

Grecians boss Matt Taylor is a huge admirer of the 22-year-old shot-stopper who was high on his wanted list last summer.

Instead, Bishop joined City’s League Two rivals and had an outstanding season at the One Call Stadium, playing 53 games.

Stags manager Nigel Clough has already approached United about signing Bishop for another season on loan but, after Stags were beaten in the League Two play-off final by Port Vale, City’s promotion means they can give Bishop the League One football that United would prefer.

Nathan Bishop in goal for Mansfield Town - Pic Chris Holloway