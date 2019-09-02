Mansfield Town linked with Rangers midfielder Jamie Barjonas as transfer deadline approaches today

Mansfield Town have been linked with a move for young Rangers midfielder Jamie Barjonas as the summer transfer window deadline approaches at 5pm today.

Stags boss John Dempster said last week he wanted to strengthen his defensive department, possibly with a centre half with the capability to also play as a defensive midfielder.

But he has previously said he may bring up to three new faces in down the spine of the team with West Ham loan striker Dapo Afolayan the first of them last week.

Leeds-born Barjonas, 20, has come up through the Rangers youth set-up, and made his debut for the club under Mark Warburton but hasn’t featured since December 2017.

The Scottish U19 international midfielder spent the first half of last season on loan at Bury, and the second with Raith Rovers as he looked to gain first team experience and manager Steven Gerrard promised Stags he would help them with loan players after the sides met in two pre-season friendlies.

However, League Two rivals Macclesfield Town are also said to be keen to take Barjonas, according to the story in the Scottish Sun.

Stags were also linked with a move for Sheffield United defender Jake Wright, but he now looks set to join League One crisis club Bolton Wanderers, where former Mansfield boss David Flitcroft has just been appointed assistant manager.

Mansfield’s squad has been severely depleted with injury and suspension so far and the Stags have only won one of their first six games.