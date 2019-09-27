Mansfield Town lifted by Hayden White return

Boss John Dempster believes the return of Hayden White to the first team fold is a big boost for Mansfield Town.

After recovering from a broken leg last season and then taking a nasty kick to the same injury this season, Mansfield Town’s ‘stepover king’ has had a frustrating time.

But, asked to play left centre half of a three at Port Vale last weekend, White defended well and got himself involved going forward too.

“I thought Hayden played superbly for a player that had not played for a number of weeks,” said Dempster.

“I thought he was excellent both in defence and attack.

“We want our wide centre halves in that back three to join in, get on the ball and play with a real bravery. Hayden did that in abundance on Saturday.

“He stifled a lot of Port Vale’s attacks with his pace and defensive nous but also started a lot of our attacks.

“He got Kellan Gordon a little bit higher up, getting crosses in, who was excellent for a 21-year-old and has been. I was really pleased with what Hayden brought to the table on Saturday.”