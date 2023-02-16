Bird played 450 times for Stags and was one of the club’s greatest ever players.Stags owners John & Carolyn Radford said: “It is with profound sadness to learn of the passing of Kevin Bird, undoubtedly one of the club’s greatest ever players.“Kevin was a stalwart for the club on the pitch and a gentleman off it.“To have played 11 full seasons for one club is practically unheard of in the modern era and underlines the loyalty and dedication which Kevin had for Mansfield Town.“Even after retiring, Kevin would regularly attend home matches and we always looked forward to seeing him and his wife Sue at One Call Stadium, who were unwavering in their support of the club.“A great clubman, outstanding servant and true gentleman, Kevin will never be forgotten at Mansfield Town.“Our thoughts and prayers are with Sue and family at this sad time.”