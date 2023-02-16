Mansfield Town legend Kevin Bird passes away aged 70
Mansfield Town Football Club have paid tribute to former defender Kevin Bird, after he passed away aged 70.
Bird played 450 times for Stags and was one of the club’s greatest ever players.Stags owners John & Carolyn Radford said: “It is with profound sadness to learn of the passing of Kevin Bird, undoubtedly one of the club’s greatest ever players.“Kevin was a stalwart for the club on the pitch and a gentleman off it.“To have played 11 full seasons for one club is practically unheard of in the modern era and underlines the loyalty and dedication which Kevin had for Mansfield Town.“Even after retiring, Kevin would regularly attend home matches and we always looked forward to seeing him and his wife Sue at One Call Stadium, who were unwavering in their support of the club.“A great clubman, outstanding servant and true gentleman, Kevin will never be forgotten at Mansfield Town.“Our thoughts and prayers are with Sue and family at this sad time.”
As a mark of respect, Stags’ first team will wear black armbands this Saturday in the club’s Sky Bet League Two match away at Tranmere Rovers.
After starting his career at Doncaster Rovers, the tough tackling defender signed for the Stags in 1972 and would go on to make 463 appearances for the club, scoring 63 goals in 11 seasons.He is fifth on the club’s list of Football League appearances and 12th on the goalscorers’ chart.Kevin was one of the mainstays of the Stags’ team which won both the fourth and third division Championships in the mid-1970s.His services to the club were honoured in 2009, when a hospitality lounge at One Call Stadium was renamed ‘The Kevin Bird Suite’.At the age of 60, he was diagnosed with dementia.Kevin passed away at Mansfield Manor Nursing Home last night.