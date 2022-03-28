The 40-year-old, who became a a Stags legend over three spells with the club after being signed from Derby County, has once again linked up with Valerien Ismael at a third club.

“Proud and honoured to be the assistant coach at Besiktas, an amazing club with brilliant, passionate fans. Let’s do this.” Murray wrote on Twitter.

Besiktas are known as one of the 'big three' in Turkey, along with city rivals Galatasary and Fenerbahce.

Stags legend Adam Murray - now at Besiktas.

Murray previously worked under Ismael at Barnsley, following him to Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion in the summer.

But Murray left The Hawthorns in February after Ismael was dismissed and recently helped out with the coaching at Port Vale.

However, the pair have been reunited in Istanbul.

Besiktas, eighth in Turkey's top flight, return to action at leaders Trabzonspor on Sunday, their next contest at the 42,500-capacity Vodafone Park against Alanyaspor on 9th April .

Murray began his managerial career as Paul Cox's assistant at Mansfield before taking over after his boss' departure.

He managed Boston United from 2016-17, quitting with the side in the National League North relegation zone.