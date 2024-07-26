Mansfield Town launch the club's third kit
Mansfield Town have launched the club’s new third kit ahead of the 2024-25 season.
The new kit is available to purchase both online via www.stagsclubshop.com and in store at One Call Stadium.
The new black and charcoal grey shirt is sponsored by Bee Noticed Portable Promotion with AGG as the rear of shirt sponsor.
The club’s new goalkeeper third shirt will also be on sale.
