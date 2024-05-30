Mansfield Town launch new home kit for League One season ahead
The new strip, bespoke designed by Castore, sees the Stags utilise stripes on the home shirt for the first team since 2013 and also features an embroidered club crest.
The new shirt – sponsored by One Call Insurance - is complemented by royal blue shorts and amber socks, with a blue trim.
The club confirmed A. Wass Funeral Directors as the rear of home shirt sponsor and A. Woodland & Son Flooring Specialists as the short sponsor for the second successive season.
The new home kit will be available to purchase online via www.stagsclubshpp.com and in-store at the One Call Stadium club shop from 10am on Friday, 31st May.
The club will confirm in due course when the printing of names/numbers on the rear of the shirt is available, as well as printing of the Sky Bet logos on the sleeves.
Simultaneously, the club’s new goalkeeper shirt will also be on sale.
The full list of prices for kits – both in store and online is ladies’ and men's shirts £55, shorts £38, socks £17; junior shirts £40, shorts £33, socks £17. Goalkeeper shirts £55 and shorts £38.
