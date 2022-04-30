This is the kit Mansfield Town will wear for away games next season.

Stags launched the kit on Friday, which will be the Stags’ official away kit for the 2022-23 season. It will go on sale this summer.

Sponsored by OCL Solicitors and manufactured by Surridge Sport, the new away shirt features the latest in breathable performance fabric using Vapadri moisture-wicking material.

Surridge Sport have added a new back neck buggy which features a black and white image of One Call Stadium whilst also embellishing ‘Stags’ into the tail of the shirt for extra detail.

Featuring ribbed neck and sleeve cuffs whilst also utilising the latest in crest technology application, the new away shirt is sure to be a hit with fans.