Mansfield Town have launched their new away kit,

The away kit is available to purchase from 10am on Friday 28 June both online via www.stagsclubshop.com and in store at One Call Stadium.

Inspired by a popular Stags’ away shirt from the 1990s, the new away kit exudes a nostalgic feel and features a rich green colourway with a vibrant graphic print to complement a modern take on a chevron design.

The new shirt, which also features an embroidered crest, is complemented by white shorts and white socks with a green and black stripe.

The club is pleased to confirm OCL Solicitors as the shirt sponsor, AGG as the rear of away shirt sponsor and A Woodland & Son Flooring Specialists as the short sponsor.

The club will confirm in due course when the printing of names/numbers on the rear of the shirt is available, as well as printing of the Sky Bet logos on the sleeves.

Simultaneously, the club’s new goalkeeper shirt will also be on sale.