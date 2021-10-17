Mansfield Town land repeat trip to Sunderland in FA Cup first round draw

Sunderland's Stadium of Light - Mansfield's FA Cup destination once again.

But it will take a monumental effort from Nigel Clough's men to repeat the glorious 1-0 win they pulled off behind closed doors last November, thanks to a George Lapslie goal.

Depleted Stags are without a win in 12 games while Lee Johnson's men are fourth in the table, one point off the top, winning eight and drawing one of their 11 games.

They won 2-1 at Gillingham yesterday while Stags were losing 2-0 at Northampton.

However, Stags' victory at the Stadium of Light did kickstart their campaign as they were without a win in their first 14 games at that stage.