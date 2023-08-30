Stags won on penalties away at Sheffield Wednesday last night to book their first third round tie in the competition since 2005.

Their hero was keeper Christy Pym, who saved two penalties, and he will be delighted to draw Posh, having just joined Stags from there full time this season after a loan last season.

The sides have not met since both were in League Two in 2007.

One Call Stadium set to host Stags v Posh cup clash

It is their first ever meeting in this competition though they did clash in the FA Cup in 2000/01 when they drew 1-1 at Mansfield but Posh won the replay 4-0.

The game will be played during the week commencing 25th September.

It was the final tie to come out of the hat.

