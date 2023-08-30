News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids

Mansfield Town land home draw with Peterborough United

Mansfield Town landed a home Carabao Cup third round draw with League One Peterborough United tonight.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 30th Aug 2023, 23:30 BST- 1 min read

Stags won on penalties away at Sheffield Wednesday last night to book their first third round tie in the competition since 2005.

Their hero was keeper Christy Pym, who saved two penalties, and he will be delighted to draw Posh, having just joined Stags from there full time this season after a loan last season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The sides have not met since both were in League Two in 2007.

One Call Stadium set to host Stags v Posh cup clashOne Call Stadium set to host Stags v Posh cup clash
One Call Stadium set to host Stags v Posh cup clash
Most Popular

It is their first ever meeting in this competition though they did clash in the FA Cup in 2000/01 when they drew 1-1 at Mansfield but Posh won the replay 4-0.

The game will be played during the week commencing 25th September.

It was the final tie to come out of the hat.

Carabao Cup third round draw:

Ipswich Town v Wolves

Exeter City v Luton Town

Aston Villa v Everton

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Port Vale v Sutton United

Bradford City v Middlesbrough

AFC Bournemouth v Stoke City

Lincoln City v West Ham

Brentford v Arsenal

Chelsea v Brighton

Salford City v Burnley

Fulham v Norwich City

Blackburn Rovers v Cardiff City

Liverpool v Leicester City

Newcastle v Manchester City

Mansfield Town v Peterborough United

Related topics:Peterborough UnitedChristy PymLeague OneSheffield WednesdayMansfieldBradford CityStoke City