Mansfield Town land home draw with Peterborough United
Stags won on penalties away at Sheffield Wednesday last night to book their first third round tie in the competition since 2005.
Their hero was keeper Christy Pym, who saved two penalties, and he will be delighted to draw Posh, having just joined Stags from there full time this season after a loan last season.
The sides have not met since both were in League Two in 2007.
It is their first ever meeting in this competition though they did clash in the FA Cup in 2000/01 when they drew 1-1 at Mansfield but Posh won the replay 4-0.
The game will be played during the week commencing 25th September.
It was the final tie to come out of the hat.
Carabao Cup third round draw:
Ipswich Town v Wolves
Exeter City v Luton Town
Aston Villa v Everton
Manchester United v Crystal Palace
Port Vale v Sutton United
Bradford City v Middlesbrough
AFC Bournemouth v Stoke City
Lincoln City v West Ham
Brentford v Arsenal
Chelsea v Brighton
Salford City v Burnley
Fulham v Norwich City
Blackburn Rovers v Cardiff City
Liverpool v Leicester City
Newcastle v Manchester City
Mansfield Town v Peterborough United