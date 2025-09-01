Mansfield Town land Birmingham City’s Tyler Roberts on loan just before transfer deadline

Mansfield Town made an 11th summer addition on transfer deadline day with the signing of forward Tyler Roberts on a season-long loan from Birmingham City tonight.

The versatile 26-year-old joins the club having played 20 times for Wales.

Manager Nigel Clough said: “Tyler has a good pedigree and is a player who we think will fit in with the way we’re trying to play.

“He impressed us when playing for Northampton and can play in a few different positions in the current formation which we’re currently playing.

“We needed someone to do a job up front and off the front man, and with Regan (Hendry) now being out for a couple of months, Tyler fits the bill.”

The attacker began his career in the youth ranks of West Bromwich Albion and spent the 2016/17 season on loan at both Oxford United and Shrewsbury Town.

Tyler then enjoyed a loan spell at Walsall at the start of 2017/18 season before Leeds United signed him on a permanent transfer in January 2018 for £2.5 million.

Elland Road was where the Welshman made his name, recording 108 appearances and a promotion to the Premier League in 2020.

The Whites were promoted as Champions as Roberts featured 23 times in the Championship that season.

In the Premier League, Tyler made 50 appearances in two seasons.

In July 2022, the attacker joined Queens Park Rangers on loan before making a permanent switch to Birmingham City at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Stags’ new frontman spent last season on loan at Northampton Town in Sky Bet League One.