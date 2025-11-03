Mansfield Town land another ‘bogey side’ in FA Cup second round draw

Mansfield Town midfielder Regan Hendry (24) celebrates his early first half goal during the Emirates FA Cup first round match against Harrogate Town AFC at the One Call Stadium, 01 Nov2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Mansfield Town were drawn away at League Two Accrington Stanley in tonight's FA Cup second round draw.

Stanley won 2-1 in extra-time at NPL Premier Division Gainsborough Trinity in front of the live TNT Sports cameras yesterday to progress while the Stags overcame League Two side Harrogate Town 3-2 in a thrilling first round tie on Saturday.

Harrogate had been a bogey side for Mansfield in the past and Accrington also fitted that description for many years with Stags unable to register a win against them in 13 meetings between 2006 and 2018 before Mansfield hammered them 6-1 in an EFL Cup tie.

Then two years ago Mansfield won 3-0 at Accrington before a 2-1 home win sealed Stags' promotion to League One.

Stanley have struggled badly so far this season and sit 21st in League Two

The draw took place live on TNT Sports before the first round tie between Tamworth and Leyton Orient.

Forty teams will feature in the second round of the competition, made up of the winners of the first round ties with plenty of non-league sides still in the fray.

No additional sides enter the draw at this stage, with the 44 Premier League and Championship teams joining in January in the third round.

Mansfield's win on Saturday earned them £47,750 with second round prize money being £79,500 for the winning team and £21,200 for the losers.

Matches in the second round will take place around the weekend of 6th-7th December.