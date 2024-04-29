Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a performance which in many ways typified the campaign for manager Andi Bell’s squad - solid at the back, great combinations through the midfield, quick on the break down both flanks and lots of chances created.

But their dominance and shot count merited more goals.

It was the visitors who had the first attempt on goal - their only one of the game - when Sommer Smith fired off a shot that was comfortably gathered by Stags keeper Amy Price.

Millie Edwards takes control of the ball during another Mansfield attack against Long Eaton. Photo by Rob James.

That was in the second minute and was pretty much it in terms of saves for Price to make.

A minute later, Stags were ahead.

Erin James clipped a delightful switch ball out to the left for Maia Taylor, who burst into the box and drilled her shot low past Long Eaton’s goalkeeper Millie Smith.

What followed was a succession of attempts on the Long Eaton goal.

The woodwork and keeper came to the visitors’ rescue repeatedly as Libby Bartlett and Grace Shipman were denied.

A corner from Mat Evans and teasing lob from Martha Roper were both desperately clawed away from under the crossbar by Smith, while Olivia Wheatcroft tested the keeper with two good efforts within a minute and captain Chloe Hutsby sent a powerful half volley just over.

Mansfield had Long Eaton very much on the ropes, driven on by Monica Bowley and Olivia Standeven marauding forward from defence, and Erin James and Amy Pashley feeding the forwards with incisive passing.

Yet by half time, they had only a 1-0 lead to show for it.

They deservedly doubled their lead shortly after the break when Millie Edwards squared a pass from the right wing for Chrystal Smiley to tap home.

Smiley then made victory secure shortly after the hour mark in bizarre fashion.

Racing on to Bartlett's through-ball, she and Smith collided, the loose ball rolled off Smiley’s back as she went down and she was able to swivel on the ground and stab the ball home with just enough momentum for it to cross the line.

What followed was a parade of goal attempts from Mansfield.

Eve Shaw was relentless in her running and trickery down the left and was the source for a good number of those efforts, as was Edwards on the right.

Gabby Foulkes, whose recovery from a serious injury has been one of many high points for the Stags this season, tried her luck from distance, while Smiley pressed for her hat-trick.

A powerful shot from outside the box was parried wide by sub keeper Gracie Rea and she was close with another effort from a Standeven cross.

Pashley even hit the bar direct from a corner, but, try as they might, the hosts could not add to the scoreline.

After the final whistle, Mansfield's players, management and supporters could rightfully reflect on a very satisfactory season overall, conceding only 13 goals in the league, reaching two cup semi-finals, and proving what an exciting side they are, with Bell deploying a blend of youth and experience to great effect.

They finished the night in third place, and although Rotherham’s results in their final two games will determine whether the Stags remain there, Mansfield certainly deserve to.