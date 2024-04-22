Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The relegation-threatened visitors, facing the daunting challenge of also having to beat leaders Lincoln and second-placed Chesterfield in their remaining games to stand any chance of staying up, played some slick football at times.

But Mansfield looked resolute at the back once again and picked up their 10th league clean sheet from 17 games in a season in which only the runaway leaders have conceded fewer goals.

At the other end, the hosts had a great chance to take the lead in the second minute.

Amy Pashley scores Mansfield's second goal from the penalty spot. Photo by Rob Price.

Libby Bartlett controlled a high ball sublimely and squared a pass across the box to Maia Taylor, who swivelled and shot, only to be denied by the legs of Grimsby keeper Chloe Gray.

But on eight minutes, Gray could not deny Stags top scorer Grace Shipman, who added to her tally from 12 yards as she raced on to Olivia Standeven's teasing deflected cross from the left.

Grimsby then thought they had a chance to level, presented to them when winger Abbie-May Emslie managed to steal the ball from Chloe Hutsby just outside the Mansfield box.

But the Stags skipper's fantastic recovering tackle meant the shot lacked any power to cause problems for home keeper Amy Price.

Few clear cut chances opened up for either side as the half wore on, although Millie Edwards nearly got a second when a clearance cannoned off her shins, but the inadvertent shot was just off target.

Mansfield began the second half with attacking intent and Martha Roper powered down the right to fire in the first shot after the break.

On the opposite flank there were some great combinations involving Standeven, Gabby Foulkes and Eve Shaw that had Grimsby scuttling back to clear their lines.

When the visitors did get into promising areas, Mansfield central defenders Hutsby, Geo Beckwith and Alaya Price all demonstrated the right measure of pace, determination and calmness when called upon.

Grimsby were restricted to half chances and shots from distance, which Amy Price collected without trouble.

Mansfield continued to press for a second and went close when Olivia Wheatcroft used what is fast becoming a trademark through-ball on the half-turn to play in Edwards, but her shot was just wide.

The next goal came from the penalty spot on 68 minutes.

Amy Pashley, who pulled the strings in midfield so impressively from start to finish, was brought down with a clumsy challenge and she stepped up to convert the spot kick.

Moments later, Wheatcroft’s centre had Shipman stretching for a third, but she could not quite keep her effort down.

Mansfield countered with real pace time and time again and, with seven minutes to go, Erin James fed another of her pinpoint passes to Shipman, who was too strong for a defender's challenge and duly rifled home her second goal.