Mansfield Town knocked out of FA Cup by two late goals at 10-man Shrewsbury Town

MANSFIELD’s 15-year New Meadow hoodoo went on after a gut-wrenching late defeat at ten-man Shrewsbury.

The Stags haven’t won at the ground since 2004 and almost held on for a replay before their FA Cup was ended at the second hurdle.

Oli Norburn was sent off with half an hour to go but it was the Shrews who rallied late with Josh Laurent’s dramatic 88th-minute breakthrough and Brad Walker’s 95th minute strike.

John Dempster named an unchanged side after last weekend’s league defeat to Swindon Town.

Both sides had chances in a frantic opening.

David Edwards fired wide early on before Nicky Maynard’s strike was saved by Max O’Leary.

Stags’ stopper Conrad Logan did superbly well to keep out Edwards’ header on the line.

Jacob Mellis fired a free-kick over the bar before Andy Cook forced O’Leary into a good save with a back-post header.

The Stags had a couple of good chances to break the deadlock before the hour.

CJ Hamilton was denied before Cook squandered the best chance of the game at the back post.

Shrews went down to ten men for the final half an hour after Oli Norburn was sent off for clashing with Mellis.

But it was the hosts who came closest to going ahead after the sending off.

It was Donald Love who missed a glorious opportunity as he fired wide from close range.

Dempster rolled the dice with ten minutes left as Malvind Benning and Omari Sterling-James came on.

Josh Laurent squandered another good chance for the hosts when he missed the target with a header.

The Stags looked to have soaked up the pressure to hold on for a replay.

But Laurent was in the right place at the right time to turn home the rebound after Logan pulled off a save.

Cook headed over late on as the Stags desperately tried to keep their cup hopes alive.

But right at the death Brad Walker doubled the hosts' tally.

Shrewsbury: O'Leary, Williams, Ebanks-Landell, Pierre, Love, Norburn, Laurent, Golbourne, Edwards (Walker, 86), Cummings (Goss, 62), Okenabirhie (Udoh, 86).

Unused subs: Murphy,Beckles, John-Lewis, Giles.

Mansfield: Logan, Sweeney, Pearce (Benning, 80), Preston, Mellis, Hamilton, Smith (Sterling-James, 80), Shaughnessy, Gordon, Maynard (Khan, 89), Cook.

Unused subs: Olejnik, Bishop, Knowles, MacDonald.

Referee: Andy Haines

Attendance: 3,678 (465)