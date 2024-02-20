Mansfield Town kick-off time changed as Colchester United visit is chosen for live TV
and live on Freeview channel 276
The match was originally scheduled to start at 3pm.Tickets for the game will be available soon via www.stagstickets.co.uk
With a small away following for Salford City this coming Saturday, Stags fans will again be allowed in the North Stand.
A total of 577 home tickets in blocks A and B of the North Stand are on sale.
The move comes following a remarkable rise in home attendances, which has led to an average crowd of 7,356 at One Call Stadium so far this season.
The club is endeavouring to maximise the capacity of One Call Stadium for Stags’ supporters as part of its ambitions to continue to increase revenue and maximise the support as Stags chase promotion.