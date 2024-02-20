Mansfield Town kick-off time changed as Colchester United visit is chosen for live TV

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The match was originally scheduled to start at 3pm.Tickets for the game will be available soon via www.stagstickets.co.uk

With a small away following for Salford City this coming Saturday, Stags fans will again be allowed in the North Stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 577 home tickets in blocks A and B of the North Stand are on sale.

MANSFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 26: A view outside of the One Call Stadium, home of Mansfield Town FC before the Sky Bet League Two match between Mansfield Town and Torquay United at One Call Stadium on April 26, 2014 in Mansfield, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

The move comes following a remarkable rise in home attendances, which has led to an average crowd of 7,356 at One Call Stadium so far this season.