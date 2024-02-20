News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town kick-off time changed as Colchester United visit is chosen for live TV

Mansfield Town’s home League Two clash with struggling Colchester United on Saturday, 23rd March has been selected for live on Sky Sports and will now kick off at 12.30pm.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 20th Feb 2024, 16:42 GMT
The match was originally scheduled to start at 3pm.Tickets for the game will be available soon via www.stagstickets.co.uk

With a small away following for Salford City this coming Saturday, Stags fans will again be allowed in the North Stand.

A total of 577 home tickets in blocks A and B of the North Stand are on sale.

MANSFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 26: A view outside of the One Call Stadium, home of Mansfield Town FC before the Sky Bet League Two match between Mansfield Town and Torquay United at One Call Stadium on April 26, 2014 in Mansfield, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)MANSFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 26: A view outside of the One Call Stadium, home of Mansfield Town FC before the Sky Bet League Two match between Mansfield Town and Torquay United at One Call Stadium on April 26, 2014 in Mansfield, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)
The move comes following a remarkable rise in home attendances, which has led to an average crowd of 7,356 at One Call Stadium so far this season.

The club is endeavouring to maximise the capacity of One Call Stadium for Stags’ supporters as part of its ambitions to continue to increase revenue and maximise the support as Stags chase promotion.

