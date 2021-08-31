Mansfield Town kick off EFL Trophy campaign with defeat at Harrogate Town

Mansfield Town defender Farrend Rawson battles to win a header. Pic Chris Holloway

Danilo Orsi, who scored 19 times for Maidenhead in the National League last season, impressed with a fine hat-trick.

George Lapslie pulled one back at 2-1 to give the visitors a sniff before Orsi completed his terrific treble.

Jordan Bowery squandered a great chance to level 1-1 when he smashed his penalty against the bar.

And the two sides will do battle again on Saturday in league action.

The hosts started brightly at the EnviroVent Stadium.

Stags’ shot-stopper George Shelvey did well to keep out Simon Power’s early effort.

And the home team went close to an opener when Aaron Martin fired into the side netting.

Nigel Clough’s charges were agonisingly denied after soaking up the early pressure.

Bowery was left frustrated after his header cannoned back off the woodwork.

Down the other end, Mansfield were indebted to the furniture themselves as dangerous Power fired against the post.

Shelvey pulled off another great stop just before the break when he kept out George Thomson’s low strike.

But the visitor’s keeper was beaten moments later.

Orsi got his first of the night as he found the back of the net after Alex Pattison was kept out by Shelvey.

Harrogate went close to doubling their tally after the break as Power’s curling effort flew wide.

And Bowery’s deflected effort found the side netting as the Stags pushed for an equaliser.

The visitors were gifted a way back into the game as Tyrese Sinclair’s effort was handled after George Lapslie hit the bar.

But Bowery failed to take advantage as his spot kick hit the bar.

And the hosts countered brilliantly with Orsi grabbing his second as he converted Power’s pin-point cross.

James Clarke was denied by the post before Jason Law’s effort was kept out by Joe Cracknell.

But the Stags pulled one back in the 66th minute as Lapslie’s powerful strike went it.

The hosts regained their two-goal cushion just three minutes later.

Orsi completed a fine treble as he pounced to tap home from close range after Shelvey parried Martin’s header.

Harrogate: Cracknell, Fallowfield, Smith, Thomson (Muldoon, 78), Martin, Orsi, Sheron, Pattison, Kerry, Hall (Burrell, 64), Power.

Unused subs: Oxley, Page, Falkingham, Armstrong, McArdle.

Mansfield: Shelvey, J. Clarke, Rawson (Oates, 54), Warde, Burke, Hill, Charsley, Law, Lapslie (Caine, 68), Bowery, Sinclair (Cooper, 77).

Unused subs: Bishop, Gordon, O.Clarke, Johnson.

Referee: Andy Haines