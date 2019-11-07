Mansfield Town keeping close eye on Macclesfield Town troubles as Silkmen go on strike over unpaid wages

Mansfield Town will be keeping a close eye on happenings at Macclesfield Town with next weekend’s opponents today going on strike after the troubled club failed to pay October’s wages.

That has put Macclesfield’s FA Cup first round tie with non-league Kingstonian on Sunday in serious doubt with Stags up next in League Two at the Moss Rose next weekend.

Macclesfield’s 2018/19 season was ravaged by cash problems and unpaid wages with Sol Campbell coming in as manager to save them from relegation only to leave again due to the ongoing problems.

Those money problems have now followed them into this season and with no wages paid for last month, players and some members of staff today began a strike that could see them booted out of the FA Cup this weekend and leave their fans worried they could follow Bury into oblivion.

Macclesfield have previously been taken to court by players over unpaid wages and in May considered boycotting the final match of last season for similar reasons.

Money earned in the FA Cup has previously Macclesfield survive.

Defeat in the first round would earn the club nothing, but getting through to round two is worth £36,000 in prize money.