Mansfield Town keeper Scott Flinders shines on rare chance to impress in first team

Flinders has had to play second fiddle to Christy Pym since the pair arrived in the summer, playing only the three Papa John's games so far since signing from Cheltenham Town.

But the 36-year-old enjoyed the clash with Derby, which ended 1-1, and said: “That was a local derby, great atmosphere.

“We played some brilliant football. I thought we were excellent.

Scott Flinders makes a penalty save against Derby.

“I thought it was brilliant from start to finish. Some of the patterns of play were outstanding.

“It is good playing games at my age, especially under the lights.”

On 79 minutes Flinders denied Derby County’s Bartosz Cybulski with a superb save.

“Yeah that's what we’re there for, big saves at big times but like I say the lads defended really well. And with some of the forward play we should've probably scored a few more goals as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a 1-1 score after 90 minutes the game went to penalties and Scott praised Pym for his advice in the build-up, saying: “It was Pymy that got in my head yesterday in regards to just sticking to diving to my left.

“I think one of his old coaches said a higher percentage of penalties go to the goalie's left.

“So with the first one falling to my left I thank him for that. It’s always nice to make penalty saves and hopefully it gets us through to the next round.”

Flinders is one of three Stags keepers along with young Owen Mason too, and said: “We push each other massively. I think you need that healthy competition. The standard in training is incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Christy shouldn't be playing League Two football, not in a million years so it’s a privilege to have his services at Mansfield.

“I’ve been lucky throughout my career, I’ve always been number one. I’ve racked up loads of games so I know where I am now in the pecking order.

“I knew what I was coming in for at the start of the season and it’s about giving my experience to the lads playing or Owen and the scholars as well, and along with Adam Collin (academy goalkeeping coach) helping the youngsters as well, all getting better at the same time.

“I have all my badges ready for when I take a step onto the 'dark side' but I don;t want to finish plying yet. I would like to think I have a few more years in me still.” You are a long time retired. If someone offered you a professional game as a youngster you'd snap their hand off and it's still the same at 36.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been brilliant signing here and I think it was probably the best thing going to Scotland in pre-season and getting to know the lads. It’s a great group to come into.