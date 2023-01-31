Mansfield Town keeper Scott Flinders delighted to make league debut for Stags at last

The 36-year-old experienced stopper said this is the first time he has ever been No.2 keeper at a club but he was fit and ready to replace the injured Christy Pym on Saturday and turned in a superb display.

“It was a brilliant three points and brilliant atmosphere. I thought the performance was excellent from the opening seconds – it was a great start,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was happy with my performance. It's always hard to come in from the cold.

Scott Flinders on his Stags league debut - Photo by Chris Holloway.

“But I have enough games behind me in that regard.

“Probably the hardest thing for goalies coming in like that is judging the through ball.

“You're doing shot-stopping day in, day out in training. It's more the longer stuff – through balls and crosses coming into the box, whether it's yours or not.

“That is always a challenge but I can always relate back to my past experiences and you tap into that as much as you can.

“But you do get back into the swing of things within a couple of minutes. It feels like you're playing week in, week out again. That's the joy of being an experienced keeper.

“The most important thing is to go out and enjoy it. I had a brilliant time on Saturday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flinders made a crucial save to deny George Cooper at 3-1, saying: “It was just reactive and something you work on in training day in, day out – that one key moment.

“Thankfully it helped me out. I was happy to help out at what was a crucial time at that moment. That changed the game a bit after that save.”

He also provided an assist with a long ball for Lucas Akins to lob home.

“I was actually going to throw it out but then changed my mind and went the old fashioned route one – it was a great finish from Lucas and I thought he was absolutely excellent,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flinders said Stags were almost left without a keeper at all on Saturday after a few bizarre moments in training.

“Christy did his finger and went off to see physio Tom and I literally did mine at the same time,” said Flinders.

“We thought we'd had two dislocations in about 30 seconds but thankfully mine was just a knock-up. I have done it before - mine didn't dislocate like Christy's. It was just badly bruised so we just taped it up and off you go.

“I feel sorry for him – he has been top drawer all season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flinders must now wait to see if he retains his place at Bradford on Saturday.

He said: “That will be up to the manager. I have given myself an opportunity. If selected that would be brilliant and hopefully I can reproduce last weekend's performance.

“But if I am back on the bench I will support Christy as much as I can.

“In my eyes Pymy has been excellent all season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We push each other every day, which is needed. His performances have been top drawer all season and Owen (Mason) has been called up into the Ireland squad.

“All the goalkeeping group is really strong – you need that strong bond of friendship.”

Flinders still feels that same excitement from playing, especially with big crowds like last weekend.

“If you don't wake up on a Saturday morning with butterflies and that bit of nervousness, the game has gone from you,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I definitely had that feeling on Saturday and, if selected I will 100 per cent have it again.

“As a footballer those are the crowds you want to play in front of.

“Last year with Cheltenham we played in front of some big crowds in League One at places like Sunderland and Bolton and it does make you step up your game more.”

At 36, Flinders knows his playing career is winding down but is nowhere near ready to retire as yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is the first time I have ever seriously been a number two. But getting to my age I probably knew it was going to come at some stage,” he said.

“Your focus changes a bit to helping out others and giving your experience to the lads who are playing , whether that's Christy or Owen.

“It is challenging with how you have to come in and perform, but that's what I am here to do. I am here to be relied on for my experience and give a competent display – hopefully I did that last weekend.

“You might not have anything to do during a season apart from one game – but hopefully come the end of the season those three points may be invaluable in getting us promoted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What is nice playing every week is training Monday to Friday with that aim at the weekend or a Tuesday night to look forward to.

“But being a number two you always have to be ready and mentally switched on all the time. That's why some goalies probably fall out of the game in their 30s.

“But I want to carry on as I still feel fit enough to keep proving I am good enough for the level.

“There is always a hunger to play. If there wasn't I would not have come here. I would have gone down the coaching route – I have had offers before to go into that. But the hunger is still in me to be a player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Touch wood, I don't think I have missed a day's training in two years. The gaffer demands really high standards and you keep your own standards high., I am a fit boy anyway. I train every day like it's the last.”

Flinders is loving his time with the Stags.

“This club has been absolutely fantastic from the minute I walked through the door,” he said.

“I love that family feel to a club and this has definitely got it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You walk round the training ground and, whether it's volunteers or people that work here, it is all in for Mansfield Town.

“It is a brilliant club and hopefully we can go one step further this year and get promotion.

“The players that have come in have given the group another lift. The performances from those boys at the weekend were really encouraging.

“We have 19 crucial games left and we can't afford to waste any of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad