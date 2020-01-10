Mansfield Town 'keeper Conrad Logan delighted to be back in the first team

Keeper Conrad Logan is delighted to be back in the Mansfield Town first team and has been impressed by new boss Graham Coughlan so far.

Logan had lost his place to Bobby Olejnik under former boss John Dempster, but has been back in the side for the last three games of Coughlan's first five in charge.

“My first impressions of the new manager have been very good,” said Logan.

“He is an infectious character and a winner. That's the biggest thing that comes out – his will to win.

“I have enjoyed it. He is very driven. He is the type of guy that if you are honest and give your all then you will be fine with him. He demands standards from the team.

“I have played against him at other clubs and he is a winner and a leader.”

Logan is happy to be first choice once more.

“I think I have done okay this season,” he said.

“It's not been a great season for us and I have not kept as many clean sheets as I would have liked, that's me, as a defensive unit and as a whole team. So we're critical of each other.

“But I have had less to do since the new manager came in. On a personal level I have not had many saves to make in them.

“I was hopeful of getting back in. I thought what I was doing previously was okay, but the other manager decided to change things up, which he was well within his rights to do. We need wins so things change.

“But when the new manager came in it was a clean slate for everyone and you just want to work hard, impress him, get in the team and stay in the team.”

Logan added: “We were disappointed against Grimsby on Saturday as it was a home game we thought we should win.

“But if you take the five games as whole there were a lot of positives. Overall I think we have to be relatively happy with some of the signs we are seeing, especially since the new manger came in.

“I think it will be a work in progress from the vision he's got.

“I think we are seeing bits of his impact already. He is trying to make us a hard-working honest team.

“The other side of it will be over weeks and months for fans to see his ideas and his philosophy coming over in this team.”

Logan believes the new manager's philosophies will kick in more once he has had time to work with the squad without the intensity of continual games.

“It's been a very busy period with five games in a quick space of time,” he said.

“The new manager is trying to put his ideas across to us. We now have a couple of weeks without midweek games so I am sure we'll start to see the benefit of that in the weeks and months to come.

“He feels we need to be fitter and the lads are buying into it and working hard with extra sessions.

“We need to believe in each other and trust in each other.

“The squad here is decent But we have to take responsibility as a collective that we haven't done it over the last couple of years. We've been close but not got it over the line.

“This year has not been a good season, but no one will feel sorry for you.

“We now have a new manager and we have the squad. We need to believe what he is drilling into us and go out and do the business.”