Mansfield Town keeper Christy Pym hoping for an international debut for Northern Ireland next month

Mansfield Town goalkeeper Christy Pym is hoping he may get the chance to make his senior international debut with Northern Ireland next month.

Pym was called up for the first time at the age of 29 as cover for this month's internationals though not used.

But he was delighted to just be in the camp after a great start to the season with Stags.

“There are no promises on starting a game next month, there never are in football. It's all performance-based,” he said.

“But I think I did well while I was out there and I got on well with the goalkeeping coach, who was excellent, so we will see.”

Pym actually played three games for England U20s but, with that going no further, he has been eligible for three other countries ever since.

He explained: “My call up stemmed from the gaffer asking me who I qualified for and then Adam Collin (Stags head of goalkeeping) knows their goalkeeping coach and put a word in for me on the Friday.

"They said they were interested – more for November.

“But then about 10pm on the Sunday night they rang and asked if I could go in the next day as one of their keepers was injured. It came out of the blue and I didn't get much chance to think about it.

“But I am a laid back lad so I took it in my stride.

“I was excited at the thought of proving myself at international level. I was very proud and it was a good experience – one that I want more of.

“Going into the squad that late I didn't think I would play as they had named a squad already and I didn't think I would be picked over the other two lads there.

“I do qualify for four countries if you include England, though that's never going to happen.

“You have the Republic of Ireland from my mum's side, my day's mum is from Belfast and my mum was born in Canada.

“I have three caps for England U20s, playing against Germany, Montenegro and Canada, but they were long time ago. I was only 20 and it was a good experience.”

He added: “I went to Manchester first to meet up with the squad and we had a few days training there.

“They were a great bunch of lads and very welcoming. I knew Stevenage's Jamie Reid from my days at Exeter and get on well with him so that helped settled me in.

“Then we went to Hungary for a few days for the game and then back to Belfast.

“It was good to see other ideas and see the difference how they play at that level. It is a lot more intense as they only have a short space of time to get their point across.”

Stags sit fourth in League One after promotion and Pym said: “We have made a positive start. First few games everyone was finding their feet and confidence and trying to figure out the level.

“Now we know we are capable of competing and you can see the confidence growing.

“I didn't have the best start to the season as I had a lot of problems with my back pre-season.

“I had lots of scans, lots of tablets and lots of injections and I struggled to get through the first few games.

“Now I feel really good in my body and I am feeling confident.

“I have not been over-worked in many games even though there is a step-up in the attacking qualities of the opposition.

“Northampton away has been the pick of the bunch so far for me with the number of saves I had to make.

“I just want to get as many clean sheets as I can this season and help us get to that 50-point mark as quickly as possible, then see where the season takes us from there.”

Pym is also busy coaching youngsters in his CP Goalkeeping Academy with one eye on his future after retirement.

“They are going well and I have lots of interest in the one to one sessions,” he said.

“I have started doing my badges – both outfield and goalkeeping badges – so it's something for the future definitely.

“I am coaching from six or seven all the way up to 15 or 16.

“I am trying to teach them the basics of goalkeeping and give them a helping hand.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​