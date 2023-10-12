Mansfield Town keeper Christy Pym expects to face tough test from Notts County's attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Promotion-chasing Stags travel to Meadow Lane to face a Notts County side who have already banged in 27 League Two goals.

And Pym knows Mansfield’s defence - which has conceded just nine times - will have to be at their very best against County.

“They are scoring goals at will and we will have to defend well, but the confidence comes from having a team in front of you who are limiting the chances in front of me and making my job easy,” he said.

Christy Pym expects Mansfield Town's defence to face a big challenge against Notts County.

“Them going forward is their biggest strength, they are expansive, play good football and create chances so it will be a tough job but one that we are more than capable of

“It will be a great game. They are doing really well and we have the best defence, so it will be interesting.

“They will give us chances with the way they play. If we play how we have in the lasts few games, and so far this season, then we are more than capable of getting the win.”

And, with a bumper crowd set for the eagerly-anticipated East Midlands derby, it is a game that Pym cannot wait for.

“Playing n derby games are enjoyable,” he said. “As a player you just have to ignore the atmosphere as much as you can.

“I quite enjoy the loudness of it, the aggression and the stick you might get.

“You need to keep your composure and not let the atmosphere get to you, you have to know your job and stick with that.”