Mansfield Town keeper Christy Pym aiming to be the outright clean sheet king at Morecambe this weekend

Mansfield Town's experienced keeper Christy Pym is aiming to shut out Morecambe in Saturday's away clash and become the keeper with the most EFL clean sheets over the past nine seasons.

Mansfield goalkeeper Christy Pym - chasing record. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

He currently has the joint-most clean sheets in the EFL since the 2014-15 season alongside David Stockdale on 98, but Stockdale has now gone non-league with York City and Pym is hungry to take top spot.

“I am very proud of that stat and it probably shows I have played in a few good teams with a few good defences in front of me,” he said.

“But I want to try to get to the 100 by myself now.”

Stags have the best defensive record in the division this season, conceding just 20 goals in 25 games and former Peterborough United stopper Pym said: “It's down to the defenders. The platform is that I have not had to be called upon too often as there have not been too many clear cut opportunities.

“I have made some saves – but that is my job.”

He had praise for all the defenders in front of him, but highlighted: “Since he signed, Aden Flint has shown why he's had the career he's had. He has been fantastic and he just blocks everything.

“As a goalkeeper when that ball comes into the box and you're in two minds whether it's yours or not, you know you have got Aden Flint there at eight foot tall who heads everything and you can just stay at home and let him deal with it, which he does.”

He added: “The first half of the season has been brilliant and it's set up the second half in which we now have to deliver the same sort of performances.

“We have been so solid and I have not been called into action too much.

“We have not conceded too many goals and that has given us a platform in the tight games like Stockport to go on into the second half, get a goal and then another.

“We don't fear anyone. It makes no difference to us whether we are home or away – we will take the game to them. That will be the plan on Saturday.”

Stags will be looking to bounce straight back at Morecambe after only the second loss of the campaign last weekend as a rare sloppy early goal conceded gifted Crewe Alexandra a 1-0 victory.

“It was frustrating to give them the start we did,” said Pym.

“That was their plan – get a goal and then sit back – and they they were hard to break down on a poor pitch.

“We go into games thinking we're not going to get beat. That confidence has come from the course of the season.

“Saturday's performance, especially first half, was nowhere near the best we've been, but we only had ourselves to blame. It was our job to break them down which we didn't do.