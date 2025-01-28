Mansfield Town January moves now unlikely after loan deal falls through

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Town may now see out Monday night's transfer deadline without any more movement after a potential loan deal fell through.

Manager Nigel Clough had said he was trying to bring in a quality player on loan but was otherwise happy with his squad.

But he will assess things after Saturday's trip to struggling Shrewsbury Town, particularly in the striker department with two players currently nursing injuries.

“There is nothing imminent,” he said on Monday. “The window doesn't close for another week, I think going to 3rd February helps everyone, though there will still be some last minute panic for some people.

Stags boss Nigel Clough - last minute decision to be made before transfer window closes on Monday.

“But we are quite relaxed with what we've got squad-wise providing one or two come through the knocks they have at the moment.

“The loan move we were waiting on is unlikely now.

“I think his club have had a couple of injuries and the move can no longer happen in this window.

“We do have one or two other ideas, but there is nothing urgent and we're not pressing anyone for a decision at the moment. We have two more games before the deadline closes so it may well be down to what happens in those two games.

“And we have to see how Lee Gregory and Rhys Oates go too.”

So far in January Mansfield have brought in Spurs midfielder Matthew Craig on loan and allowed striker James Gale to go out on loan to Boston United.

Stags will be wary of Saturday's trip to struggling Shrewsbury after suffering a 3-2 loss at bottom club Cambridge United last weekend.

Clough said: “Shrewsbury have just beaten Birmingham and Wrexham – that is the nature of League One this season.

“Whoever you are playing, if you're not ready for it – as we weren't at Cambridge on Saturday – then you will get turned over. That applies to most leagues, but more so to League One this season.”

Two more Mansfield games have had new dates announced.

The postponed away game at Exeter City will now take place on Tuesday, 11th February while the scheduled home game against Northampton Town has been brought forward a day to Friday, 7th February, both kicking off at 7.45pm.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​