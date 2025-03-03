Sid Pepper wants to see the Bishop Street stand completed before the end of the season.

Stags director Sid Pepper wants to see the new Bishop Street stand open for business before the end of the season.

It had originally been hoped that work would be completed allowing supporters to watch games in time for Christmas.

But Pepper, who is in charge of the project, confirmed the renovation work had taken longer than expected after hitting snags along the way.

“I made a commitment that it would be open before Christmas and I am disappointed we didn’t do that,” he revealed during a Q&Ameeting with fans.

“I have set a revised target of completion before the end of the season because if you don't have drive and a target then you are never going to achieve it. I still believe that is possible.

“It is going to cost more than we hoped because the job has turned into something more than we hoped and we have had to deal with problems we have come across along the way. John (Radford) is aware and is supportive.

“The more difficult phase is what we are doing now, the second phase is easier.”

Pepper also believes the completed stand, which is costing in the hundreds of thousands of pounds and will feature corporate hospitality boxes, will give the club a ground to be proud of.

“We have got a nice stadium here, but it's always lacking on this side,” he added.

“I was very disappointed with Stockport’s away stand and I wasn’t impressed at Peterborough.

“Work is moving on every day, every day something is happening. We are getting on well with the toilets, then the roof goes on and then we can put the steel in to finish the terracing.

“The stand isn't an attractive stand, it never will be – but it will look nice and it means something. It will be a significant improvement on the previous stand. By the time we have finished Bishop Street we will have a ground equal to anyone's in the division.

“This will not be the end of the development of the ground, we could easily fill the corners in. Doing the corners would be easier than doing Bishop Street.”

