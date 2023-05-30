News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather

Mansfield Town in talks with centre half duo

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough is in transfer negotiations with two centre halves and hopes to bring both to the club this summer.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 30th May 2023, 09:43 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 09:43 BST

Clough had stressed at the end of the season that he needed to shore up his defensive options as a priority and began that with the signing of left-back Calum Macdonald on Friday.

“We need a couple of centre-halves which we’re in negotiations with at the moment. We hope to get those sorted,” said Clough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You’ve got your first choice targets, we go for them and then we’ve got the ones just slightly behind them. We’re still chasing our first choices and we’ve not received any definite knock-backs at the moments.

Calum Macdonald signs for Stags.Calum Macdonald signs for Stags.
Calum Macdonald signs for Stags.
Most Popular

“Ideally, we need an out-and-out centre-half and another one that can do a little bit of full-back as well,”

The 25-year-old Macdonald has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the option of a further year and Clough said: “Calum is a good, experienced left-back at this level having previously played over 70 League Two matches for Tranmere.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“With Macca (Stephen McLaughlin) missing the start of the season due to injury, we needed someone who can go straight into the line-up at left-back and Calum fits the bill.”

Calum Macdonald said: “I’m absolutely delighted to sign for the Stags. The club has kept a strong squad together and this seems like the perfect place for me at this stage of my career.”

The Nottingham-born defender began his professional career at Derby County where he earned international recognition, winning two caps for Scotland U21s. After a loan at Barrow he signed League One Blackpool and made 19 appearances before joining Tranmere on loan.

MacDonald helped Rovers to the League Two Play-Offs, before making themove permanent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After two seasons there he signed for Stockport County, before a short-term contract with Bristol Rovers in January of this year.

On out of contract defenders James Perch and George Cooper as well as midfielders Jason Law and Kieran Wallace, Clough said: “David Sharpe (CEO) is still chatting with those and dealing with them. I don’t think we’ll be taking any loans next season in terms of youngsters and we don’t think the squad needs major surgery.”

Related topics:Nigel CloughMansfield TownDerby CountyLeague TwoStephen McLaughlin