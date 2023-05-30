Clough had stressed at the end of the season that he needed to shore up his defensive options as a priority and began that with the signing of left-back Calum Macdonald on Friday.

“We need a couple of centre-halves which we’re in negotiations with at the moment. We hope to get those sorted,” said Clough.

“You’ve got your first choice targets, we go for them and then we’ve got the ones just slightly behind them. We’re still chasing our first choices and we’ve not received any definite knock-backs at the moments.

Calum Macdonald signs for Stags.

“Ideally, we need an out-and-out centre-half and another one that can do a little bit of full-back as well,”

The 25-year-old Macdonald has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the option of a further year and Clough said: “Calum is a good, experienced left-back at this level having previously played over 70 League Two matches for Tranmere.

“With Macca (Stephen McLaughlin) missing the start of the season due to injury, we needed someone who can go straight into the line-up at left-back and Calum fits the bill.”

Calum Macdonald said: “I’m absolutely delighted to sign for the Stags. The club has kept a strong squad together and this seems like the perfect place for me at this stage of my career.”

The Nottingham-born defender began his professional career at Derby County where he earned international recognition, winning two caps for Scotland U21s. After a loan at Barrow he signed League One Blackpool and made 19 appearances before joining Tranmere on loan.

MacDonald helped Rovers to the League Two Play-Offs, before making themove permanent.

After two seasons there he signed for Stockport County, before a short-term contract with Bristol Rovers in January of this year.