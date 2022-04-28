Nathan Caine, Jason Law and Josh Scott all netted braces with one for Jaden Charles.

Goals from Caine, Charles and Scott put Mansfield Town 3-0 up at half-time.

Newark pulled a goal back at the start of the second half through Courey Grantham, but further strikes from Law, Scott and Caine saw Stags comfortably home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Law - brace in semi-final.

Academy manager Richard Cooper said: “The match was another great experience for our younger players, in a semi-final against a men’s first team.

“We’ve now had three rounds of the competition and the lads have taken to it well.

“It was good also to have players like Keaton Ward and Jason Law amongst our younger players, to add their experience on the field, and also the reassuring, calm presence of Marek Stech in goal, behind a young back four.

“It’s a good experience for our players and gives them the opportunity to see what men’s football is all about. It is demanding – physically, technically and tactically.

“Our younger players are learning minute by minute on the pitch and we look forward to pitting our wits against Carlton in the final.”

Stags now face Carlton at Basford United’s Greenwich Avenue ground with the game expected to be played on Wednesday, 4th May.

They are the first Mansfield Town side to reach the final of this competition since 1935 when the reserves lost 3-1 to Notts County Reserves on Sutton Town's ground.

The last time the club lifted the trophy was when their reserves beat Forest Reserves 3-2 on Newark Town's ground in 1932.