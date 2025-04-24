Mansfield Town in discussions to extend Nigel Clough's contract

Published 24th Apr 2025
Nigel Clough is in talks to extend his contract at Mansfield Town
Mansfield Town and Nigel Clough are in discussions to extend his stay as manager.

The BBC reports that conversations to extend the 59-year-old's future at the One Call Stadium began earlier this month.

"An offer came in about a week ago," Clough told BBC Radio Nottingham. "Discussions have started but nothing has changed.

"We will just see what happens in the next couple of weeks. There has to be an agreement on all sides that it's the best way forward."

Clough, who replaced Graham Coughlan as manager in November 2020, has enjoyed success with the club after guided Stags to promotion last season.

Mansfield enjoyed an excellent start to life in League One before fading into a relegation battle.

Stags are currently five points above the danger zone with three games to go.

