Mansfield Town in discussions to extend Nigel Clough's contract
The BBC reports that conversations to extend the 59-year-old's future at the One Call Stadium began earlier this month.
"An offer came in about a week ago," Clough told BBC Radio Nottingham. "Discussions have started but nothing has changed.
"We will just see what happens in the next couple of weeks. There has to be an agreement on all sides that it's the best way forward."
Clough, who replaced Graham Coughlan as manager in November 2020, has enjoyed success with the club after guided Stags to promotion last season.
Mansfield enjoyed an excellent start to life in League One before fading into a relegation battle.
Stags are currently five points above the danger zone with three games to go.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.