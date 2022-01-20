Ollie Clarke of Mansfield Town - will he be fit for Barrow away?

Clarke has been nursing a tight hamstring and was not included for the ill-fated trip to Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday, which was abandoned in the fourth minute after thick fog enveloped the ground.

Boss Nigel Clough said he had hoped he may bring in one of his two January transfer targets – a striker and a utility player – ahead of the weekend but it was all quiet at the One Call Stadium today.

If Clarke is fit, the only player missing will be Kellan Gordon, apart from James Perch, who is out for the season.

Stags will head north tomorrow (Friday) for an overnight stay as they prepare to try to equal the club record of seven successive EFL wins as well as stay inside the play-offs places.

But they face a 21st-placed Barrow side, this season managed by the highly-respected Mark Cooper, who have won all three of their meetings last season and this.

This will be the 31st meeting between the sides at Holker Street in all competitions. In the 30 to date, Barrow have won 15, drawn seven and lost eight.

Only terrace tickets are now available for Saturday and can be purchased online.

Tickets go off sale at 4pm on Friday, though will still available on the day from the Barrow ticket office at a £1 increase per age category.