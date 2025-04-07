Mansfield Town hoping on trio’s return ahead of Leyton Orient test

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Town hope to take another step towards achieving mathematical safety when they host play-off chasers Leyton Orient tomorrow night (Tuesday, 7.45pm).

With this weekend's scheduled home clash with Peterborough United postponed, it is Stags' final outing for 10 days until Easter and comes on the back of two excellent displays against Barnsley and Huddersfield Town that saw Stags twice pipped 2-1.

Boss Nigel Clough is hoping he may get one or two of his missing players back in the squad tomorow with Stephen McLaughlin and George Maris on the mend from injuries and key defender Deji Oshilaja likely to be available again after his partner gave birth on Saturday.

“I don't think there is much wrong with what we are generally doing or how we are playing,” said boss Nigel Clough.

“We need to improve individually with what we have got out there – and we know, and the stats prove it, that when we have certain players on the pitch who we didn't have on Saturday, that helps without doubt.

“That is players like Deji Oshilaja, Lee Gregory, Frazer Blake-Tracy and Stephen McLaughlin as well as not playing players out of position.

“We are hoping Stephen McLaughlin will be available tomorrow – it was just a sore calf after playing a lot of games in a short space of time. He has a chance.

“We are also hoping George Maris will train this morning and we will see how he looks.”

But there is a doubt over striker Will Evans.

“Will Evans had a gash on his foot from Saturday,” said Clough.

“I think he got it some time in the first half and Tom (physio Whittamore) patched him up at half-time and gave him the strongest painkillers permissible.

“Once you take your boot off as well, it swells up and it is a problem getting it back on again – he just about managed to get it back on before he went out.

“But I don't think he was ever going to last the second half, especially when it's on your left foot and you're striking the ball with that foot. It is only going to inflame it.”

However, recent signing, American striker Dom Dwyer, could be fit enough for another start if needed after his fine goal as a sub at Huddersfield.

“He is not far off from a start,” said Clough.

“We knew with him not playing for a while that he would be making a few cameos for us off the bench to begin with.

“He played for an hour at Stevenage and did well and he has come off the bench and scored us a couple of goals away from home.”

Eight points from the drop zone with six games to go, Stags know a couple more wins should secure their League One future and Clough said: “The understanding has been there from day one - every supporter has said the same thing – just keep us in the league.

“We are now very close to achieving that. That was our first aspiration at the start of the season – to do something that has not been achieved for 35 years.

“It would be a reward for everyone for sticking with us. There has been this unity and togetherness that has built up within the club in the last few seasons.

“The relationship between the supporters, the team and the staff has been key to our success.

“It's great when you're top of the league and going for automatic promotion, but with the rough times we have had, that's when it really shows the strength of it.

“One thing fans tell us is that they are loving going to the grounds we go to and can't believe we are in the same division as eight ex-Premier League clubs.

“It wasn't so many years ago when Mansfield were in the National League and some of the teams we are playing now were in the Premier League - five leagues apart. And now we are competing with them on an almost even playing field. Most fans appreciate that.

“That is how far Mansfield have come and how difficult it is at times to keep that momentum.”

Three first half goals in a superb display by Orient saw the Londoners coast to a 3-0 home win over Stags in February.

“I don't think anybody has played better against us this season than Leyton Orient did in that first half down there,” said Clough.

“The movement and the passing, they looked unbelievably confident. It's hard to believe that after that they went on that run of losing five on the spin.

“But they have picked up since then and are right up there in the mix.”

On Saturday the O’s were held 0-0 at home by Wigan Athletic and Clough said: “Their stats last Saturday show they had 17 or 18 shots and it was just missed chances – I hope they miss a few at our place too.

“Both sides need a result for differing reasons tomorrow. But I still think it will be a good game and we are due a result against them as we've not had too much joy against them in recent seasons.

“Everyone has got to step up and when we do get those chances we have to put them away.

“Last season, their first back in this division, they looked a good side and I think they were a bit disappointed to miss out.

“But this season they have taken it on again and have some very good players and a good balance about them.”