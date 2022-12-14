And he urged his players to build on last Saturday's impressive point and clean sheet at second-placed Stevenage.

“The clean sheet from Saturday is a good platform to build on going forward, though we want to be better going forward and creating chances,” he said.

“But if you can win your home games and nick something on the road then you're in good shape.

Mansfield Town midfielder George Lapslie in action in the draw at Stevenage. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“We need to build on the confidence we have from the last two results after a shaky few weeks.”

The frost has caused a few issues with training and preparation but Clough said: “We have grass and Astroturf so will get two good sessions in either way and prepare for Grimsby on Saturday.

“We could have everyone fit.

“We will have to see if there are any knocks from Saturday and how Jordan Bowery is after his bout of illness at the weekend.

“We have so many players with children and all those going to nurseries just pick up everything at this time of year and then they pass it on. We always get these bugs around now.

“Also Lewis Page is still being troubled by his Achilles and the ground now being hard doesn't help, but generally we seem to be okay.

“We need everybody. When we have a fully fit squad we look as if we could be a top three side.