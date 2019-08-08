Mansfield Town hoping no big clubs swoop for players on transfer deadline day

Mansfield Town manager John Dempster will be a relieved man once tonight’s summer transfer window deadline has elapsed.

Rumours have persisted over bigger clubs eyeing up players like CJ Hamilton, Jacob Mellis and Krystian Pearce, but no offers have come in as yet since the January window.

The Premier League, for the second year in a row, has its transfer deadline the day before the season starts at 5pm tonight and the Championship has the same deadline as the top-flight this season.

Leagues One and Two deadline is Monday, 2nd September.

Last season, the English Football League had an earlier deadline for permanent transfers, with clubs allowed to sign loan players until 31st August. But they have changed it this season, with the Championship having a different date to the third and fourth tiers.