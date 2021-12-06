Stephen Quinn in action in the win at Doncaster Rovers. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

The Stags won 3-2 at Doncaster Rovers on Saturday to pull off a second away League one giantkilling in a row, having won at Sunderland in round one, earning another £34,000 at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Now the Premier League and Championship big guns enter the competition and Nigel Clough is hoping for the reward of at least a home tie after so many away draws, and maybe also exciting opposition.

Along with the Premier League top sides, local derbies against Chesterfield, Forest and and Derby County are all among the possibilities – five non-league sides remain in the hat.

Mansfield will be ball number 54.

The draw will take place at 7pm before the final second round tie between Boreham Wood and St Albans City.

You can watch it during ITV4's live coverage of the tie as well as via the FA's Emirates FA Cup social media channels on Twitter and Facebook.

The third round will take place over the weekend of Friday, 7th January to Monday, 10th January, with winning clubs picking up £82,000 from the competition prize fund.

01. AFC Bournemouth

02. Arsenal

03. Aston Villa

04. Barnsley

05. Birmingham City

06. Blackburn Rovers

07. Blackpool

08. Brentford

09. Brighton & Hove Albion

10. Bristol City

11. Burnley

12. Cardiff City

13. Chelsea

14. Coventry City

15. Crystal Palace

16. Derby County

17. Everton

18. Fulham

19. Huddersfield Town

20. Hull City

21. Leeds United

22. Leicester City

23. Liverpool

24. Luton Town

25. Manchester City

26. Manchester United

27. Middlesbrough

28. Millwall

29. Newcastle United

30. Norwich City

31. Nottingham Forest

32. Peterborough United

33. Preston North End

34. Queen's Park Rangers

35. Reading

36. Sheffield United

37. Southampton

38. Stoke City

39. Swansea City

40. Tottenham Hotspur

41. Watford

42. West Bromwich Albion

43. West Ham United

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

45. Yeovil Town

46. Bristol Rovers

47. Port Vale

48. Morecambe

49. Hartlepool United

50. AFC Wimbledon

51. Wigan Athletic

52. Leyton Orient

53. Cambridge United

54. Mansfield Town

55. Swindon Town

56. Rotherham United

57. Charlton Athletic

58. Boreham Wood or St Albans City

59. Kidderminster Harriers

60. Shrewsbury Town

61. Chesterfield

62. Plymouth Argyle

63. Ipswich Town or Barrow