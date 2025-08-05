Mansfield Town hoping for home kickstart against Doncaster Rovers

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough believes a good result in Saturday's opening League One home game with promoted Doncaster Rovers can set his side up for the season.

A new-look Stags side were beaten 2-1 in Saturday's opener at Burton Albion so will look to get off the mark on Saturday ahead of Tuesday's tasty Carabao Cup tie away at arch-rivals Chesterfield.

A late penalty earned Rovers an opening win over Exeter last weekend and Clough said: “Doncaster had a great start on Saturday.

“When you have just come up you are confident and looking for the form you showed all last season to carry on into this season.

Will Evans wastes a first minute chance as Stags lose opener at Burton on Saturday. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“But it is a good opportunity to get our first win on the board and you certainly don't want to go to Chesterfield next Tuesday having lost your first two.

“A positive result in your first home game can set you up for the season.

“We will take whatever we can get on Saturday.

“We are looking forward to it, especially being a local derby.”

On the defeat at Burton, he added: “Saturday was disappointing – the result more than anything as we had situations within the game, even though we were a bit disjointed at times, which we were always going to be at this stage.

“But there were seven key incidents in the game and six of them went against us, including two penalty incidents that we were told referees would be giving this season.”