Mansfield Town hoping for good news on Willem Tomlinson injury

Mansfield Town will be hoping Willem Tomlinson’s injury is not a serious one after he limped off during tonight’s 3-1 home friendly defeat by Blackburn Rovers.

Midfielder Tomlinson, up against his old club, came on as a second half sub but lasted only half an hour before getting hurt.

Manager John Dempster said: “He jarred his knee in a tackle and tried to run it off but, rather than risk anything, we go him off pretty sharpish.

“We will assess him in the morning to see if there is any major swelling.

“If there is, we will get him in for a scan. It’s disappointing as I thought he was playing well when he came off.”

Stags battled hard after going 2-0 down and, after skipper Krystian Pearce pulled one back, only a post and three good saves by Rovers keeper Andy Fisher denied them an equaliser before a late goal killed the home side off.

Pearce completed a full 90 minutes and Dempster said: “Krystian did well. I thought it was important for him to stay on the pitch and look after Gibbo when the U21 players came on.

“All in all it was a good exercise against strong opposition and we move on to the next one.

“We did cause them more problems second half, but I was really disappointed with the goals – so were the players which was good.

“You want to see that kind of reaction. Those goals were unacceptable and we will be looking to eradicate those.

“These are the things we need to iron out over the next 17 days as that’s when we kick off against Newport. It’s come round quickly.”

The Mansfield side included three trialists, one in the first half and two in the second, and Dempster said: “I will now sit down with the staff and discuss how we think they did and decide if we are going to get them back in next week to look at them more in training or even in the games we’ve got.

Stags next face Hull City at home on Saturday and Dempster is not yet sure what side he may start with against the Tigers.

“We will assess the situation in the morning and see how players are feeling,” he said.