Mansfield Town hope to be ‘Walking in Memphis’ on Saturday night after Wembley final

And they hope to be singing it in celebration at Wembley on Saturday.

Stags were languishing in the bottom two in October.

But when that song came on after a 2-0 win over Oldham Athletic halted the rot and sent them on a 14-game unbeaten run, the joy they felt singing along in the changing room has lasted.

Rhys Oates leads the dressing room signing last week.

And fans were delighted to see videos of the players in full voice with it after the semi-final second leg win at Northampton Town last week that booked Saturday's League Two final at Wembley.

“Early on when we got a win, it was the first song that came on after the game,” said striker Rhys Oates.

“ So we said every win that we get now that will be our song for after the game.

“I think it's been on a few times now and most of the lads know most of the words, so it's a good singalong.

“The changing room has been bouncing all season and we have all been singing along to the song.

“But it was extra special last Wednesday, all being in a huddle and singing as a group. It showed how close we are. It was an extra special day that I hope we can top on Saturday.

“We made the most of it after the game in the changing room in the semi-final. “You just have to enjoy that moment and then this week is all focused on Wembley.

“We went out Thursday and had a couple of beers and some food and it was good to keep the squad together, have a good night, relax and try to forget about it for a couple of days.”

Team mate Jordan Bowery smiled: “I still don't know the words but it has stuck with us since the start of that run.

“We are a good unit, we love being together and working hard.