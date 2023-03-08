Mansfield Town home showdown with leaders Leyton Orient now all-ticket

Two of the division’s in-form teams are set to go head-to-head and in order to maximise the capacity of One Call Stadium, the decision to transfer to all-ticket means that tickets cannot be purchased on the day of the game but does allow approximately 700 additional tickets to be made available for home supporters.

Supporters will be able to collect their tickets on the day of the game, however, purchases need to be completed in person at the ticket office or via telephone (01623 482 482, option 1) by 5pm on Friday.

Tickets are available to purchase online via www.stagstickets.co.uk until midnight on Friday 10 March.

Big crowd expected at the One Call Stadium for all-ticket clash on Saturday

The decision to transfer to all-ticket applies to home supporters only.

With a high demand for tickets, the club is eager to ensure that as many people as possible can enjoy Saturday’s showdown so the club are asking any season ticket holders who are unable to attend to consider donating their seat back to the club for this match.

Season ticket holders can do so by e-mailing their name, stand, block and seat to [email protected]