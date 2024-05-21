Mansfield Town home in on two new signings and move for Lewis Brunt on a permament deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough is homing in on two more new signings as he prepares for life in League One.

They follow last week's capture of experienced striker Lee Gregory.

Clough is also close to finalising new deals with his out-of-contract players from last season's promotion squad and is trying to bring in promising young centre half Lewis Brunt on a permanent deal from Leicester City after he impressed on loan last term.

“We are getting close with a couple more signings,” said Clough.

Stags boss Nigel Clough - closing in on two new signings.Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“We have offers in to two of our first choices at the moment and are awaiting replies.

“Four or five or something like that coming in would be great.

“We have also opened preliminary negotiations with Leicester City over the permanent signing of Lewis Brunt. That is in its very early stages, so we will see how that goes.”

On current players out of contract, he added: “We are just about done with them all now. Lucas Akins is coming in next week to sign, Ollie Clarke has agreed, Stephen McLaughlin, George Maris we are about there now.

“Rhys Oates has agreed a year as well which is important. He's not going to be fit for a few months but it's important we look after him and hopefully about Christmas time he and Alfie Kilgour will be added to the squad. It will be like getting two new players.

“The young lads – James Gale and George Cooper – are all sorted for next season and we have an option on a new deal for Owen Mason, who is out on loan at the moment.

“The other two will be going out on loan as well next season, George Cooper hopefully to the National League and for James Gale we have a couple of enquiries already from League Two clubs which would be ideal development for him.”

Clough is hoping to get his business done as early as possible.

“Ideally first week in July we'd like them all in and done,” he said.

“Also with keeping the majority of the lads together, we should have enough bodies in for James Gale and George Cooper to go out on loan early on and do pre-season with the clubs they join which is important for them bedding in.

“There may be one or two other surplus, but we have picked up injuries the last two or three seasons so it would be good to have the numbers early on.”

On first new face Gregory, Clough said: “We are absolutely thrilled.

“We were close to getting him in on loan from Sheffield Wednesday in January but couldn't quite get the deal over the line.

“But once he was out of contract it was a no-brainer really.

“Everyone was agreed that if we could get Lee's signature, we'd try our utmost to do it.

“He has been here before – he knows the club. He's scored goals in League One and Championship level and I think he will be a very good addition to our striking department.

“We need his experience and we also love the non-league sort of attitude he brings as well. It's a work ethic that is infectious.

“He gives absolutely everything when he plays and I think the supporters will like seeing that.”

Fans are certainly excited by the prospect of League One football with season ticket sales already surpassing the 2,000 mark.

“Season ticket sales are absolutely wonderful,” said Clough.

“We thought they were great last year but hopefully we can surpass it this season.